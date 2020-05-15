Aaron’s, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:AAN)

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th.

Aaron’s has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Aaron’s has a payout ratio of 5.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Aaron’s to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.1%.

NYSE AAN opened at $32.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.34. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $78.65.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Aaron’s from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $29.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

