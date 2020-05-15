ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of ABIOMED worth $8,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. FMR LLC grew its position in ABIOMED by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABIOMED during the 4th quarter worth about $1,098,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ABIOMED by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in ABIOMED by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 15,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in ABIOMED by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

Shares of ABIOMED stock opened at $184.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. ABIOMED, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $285.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.94.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $206.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.58 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ABIOMED from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ABIOMED in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.40.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.