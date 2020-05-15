Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Absolute Software’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Absolute Software from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Pi Financial lifted their price target on Absolute Software from C$11.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Absolute Software from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Absolute Software from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of ABT stock opened at C$12.00 on Tuesday. Absolute Software has a 12-month low of C$6.70 and a 12-month high of C$12.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39.

In other Absolute Software news, Director Daniel Ryan sold 5,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.45, for a total transaction of C$57,203.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,877 shares in the company, valued at C$1,210,914.65.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

