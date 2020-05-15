ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Down 6.8% After Insider Selling

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)’s share price fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $45.05 and last traded at $46.02, 1,532,895 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 10% from the average session volume of 1,391,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.37.

Specifically, CEO Stephen Davis sold 6,770 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $333,151.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,272.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James M. Daly sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $1,342,162.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,419 shares of company stock valued at $10,164,505 over the last ninety days. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACAD. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.08 and a current ratio of 10.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.48 and a 200-day moving average of $43.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 1.82.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.99% and a negative return on equity of 40.17%. The business had revenue of $90.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,948,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,268,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,268,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 672.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 860,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,825,000 after purchasing an additional 749,288 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

