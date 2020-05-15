Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) Short Interest Up 7.4% in April

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the April 15th total of 3,800,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 734,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.85.

In related news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $513,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,438.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 36,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total transaction of $3,144,544.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,120.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLRN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,962,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,679 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $29,173,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $23,062,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,119,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,072,000 after acquiring an additional 231,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 442.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 272,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 222,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLRN stock opened at $99.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.89 and a beta of 0.77. Acceleron Pharma has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $108.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.48 and a quick ratio of 13.48.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 168.75% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

