Acceleron Pharma Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($1.04) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Acceleron Pharma in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.07) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.63) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.53) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.78) EPS.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 168.75% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on XLRN. Morgan Stanley raised Acceleron Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.85.

NASDAQ XLRN opened at $98.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.48 and a quick ratio of 13.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.47. Acceleron Pharma has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $108.50. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.89 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total transaction of $513,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,438.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 36,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total transaction of $3,144,544.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,120.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $2,312,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 639,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,923,000 after purchasing an additional 24,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,962,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,679 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

