Adam Weinstein Acquires 15,000 Shares of New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) Stock

New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) CAO Adam Weinstein purchased 15,000 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $117,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Adam Weinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 13th, Adam Weinstein acquired 20,000 shares of New Mountain Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $152,000.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, Adam Weinstein acquired 35,000 shares of New Mountain Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $348,600.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Adam Weinstein acquired 25,000 shares of New Mountain Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $286,250.00.

Shares of New Mountain Finance stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.73. The company has a market cap of $712.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. New Mountain Finance Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $14.45.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $74.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.71 million. New Mountain Finance had a negative net margin of 36.21% and a positive return on equity of 10.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Corp. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.93%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 107.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded New Mountain Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Securities upgraded New Mountain Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.85.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spring Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in New Mountain Finance in the first quarter worth $9,411,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in New Mountain Finance in the first quarter worth $4,551,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 2,245,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,854,000 after purchasing an additional 616,426 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 35.1% in the first quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,284,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,534,000 after purchasing an additional 593,172 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 177.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 413,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 264,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

