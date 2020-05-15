Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Trading Up 10.4%

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) shares were up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.57, approximately 6,713,836 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 518% from the average daily volume of 1,085,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

ADMP has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group upgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Dawson James cut Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adamis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.12.

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 132.53% and a negative return on equity of 77.38%. The business had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) by 86.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 629,742 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 292,580 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

