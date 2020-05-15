Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Down 6.5% After Earnings Miss

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s stock price dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $34.02 and last traded at $35.57, approximately 1,926,177 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,219,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.06.

The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $20.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

ADPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

In other news, President Julie Rubinstein sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,040,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $127,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,889,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,246,077. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,820 shares of company stock valued at $11,009,164 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 304.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 884,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,584,000 after acquiring an additional 666,308 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 106.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,979,000 after acquiring an additional 240,540 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11,430.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,243,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215,117 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,304.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 19,730 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 38.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,488,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,354,000 after purchasing an additional 416,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average of $28.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.22.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.