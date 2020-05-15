AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) Short Interest Down 13.3% in April

AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the April 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 354,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. AdvanSix has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $326.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.20 million. Analysts expect that AdvanSix will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASIX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on AdvanSix from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

In other AdvanSix news, Director Michael Marberry bought 34,400 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $494,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,652.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erin N. Kane purchased 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $98,973.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 324,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,284,456.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 63,295 shares of company stock valued at $816,555. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in AdvanSix by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in AdvanSix by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in AdvanSix by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AdvanSix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

