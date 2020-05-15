Aecom (NYSE:ACM) CFO Troy Rudd Acquires 8,343 Shares

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) CFO Troy Rudd bought 8,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,707.15. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 75,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,579.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Aecom has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $52.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.76.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Aecom had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aecom will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aecom by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 10,690 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aecom by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 279,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,046,000 after buying an additional 60,342 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Aecom in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aecom in the 4th quarter valued at about $993,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aecom in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,682,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Aecom in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Aecom from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Aecom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aecom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

