AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Shares Up 7.7%

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) shares shot up 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10, 5,871,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 174% from the average session volume of 2,141,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96. The company has a market cap of $70.90 million, a PE ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 51.14%. The company had revenue of $25.44 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO David N. Roberts bought 50,000 shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $534,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 350,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,743,863.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CIO Thomas Durkin bought 10,000 shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive now owns 65,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,399.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC lifted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 51,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 21,749 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 101,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 10,275 shares during the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties.

