Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.35. Air Transport Services Group posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $389.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Air Transport Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATSG. Benchmark began coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Transport Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $25.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -995.50 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 224.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 2,839.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

