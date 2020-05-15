Albireo Pharma’s (ALBO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($6.37) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.77) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.91) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.68 EPS.

ALBO has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Sunday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Albireo Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Albireo Pharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Shares of ALBO stock opened at $25.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.24. Albireo Pharma has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $38.69. The company has a market capitalization of $383.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.89.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.84). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 730.55% and a negative return on equity of 72.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albireo Pharma will post -6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Pamela Stephenson sold 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $31,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,974 shares of company stock valued at $34,641 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,913,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,319,000 after purchasing an additional 476,190 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 867,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,040,000 after purchasing an additional 243,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 59,242 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 492,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 317,589 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 26,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

Further Reading: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.