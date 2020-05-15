Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.80.

AA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Alcoa by 625.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,359 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Alcoa by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,464,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after acquiring an additional 197,124 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 126,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 67,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Alcoa by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 102,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE AA opened at $6.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.01. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.14. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $25.24.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

