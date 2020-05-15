Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $3.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.64. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $84.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.92.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, Director Richard Douglas purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALDX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

