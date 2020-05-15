Alio Gold’s (ALO) Tender Rating Reiterated at Pi Financial

Pi Financial reissued their tender rating on shares of Alio Gold (TSE:ALO) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$1.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALO. TD Securities lowered shares of Alio Gold from a buy rating to a tender rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alio Gold from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Get Alio Gold alerts:

TSE:ALO opened at C$1.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.79, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $98.89 million and a PE ratio of -0.75. Alio Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.43 and a 1-year high of C$1.23.

Alio Gold (TSE:ALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$32.56 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alio Gold will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alio Gold Company Profile

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. The company primarily mines for gold and silver. It holds 100% interests in San Francisco open pit gold mine that covers an area of approximately 53,380 hectares situated in the north central portion of the state of Sonora, Mexico; Florida Canyon open pit mine covering an area of approximately 11,886 hectares located in Nevada, the United States; and Ana Paula property situated in the state of Guerrero, Mexico.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Alio Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alio Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.