Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock Position Reduced by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at $10,892,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $74.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.31. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $60.06 and a twelve month high of $183.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.44.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $409.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.47 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President John Redmond purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.27 per share, with a total value of $939,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,872,341.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $442,704.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,835.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALGT shares. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised Allegiant Travel from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.67.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

