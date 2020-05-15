Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Upgraded by Guggenheim to Buy

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) was upgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ALLO has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of ALLO opened at $42.12 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 16.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.79.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David D. Chang sold 20,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $392,668.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,215,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,779,876.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $107,528.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,380.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,535 shares of company stock valued at $572,160. Corporate insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,117,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,274,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $5,016,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,009,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after buying an additional 69,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

