Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,608 Shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,680 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of AlarmCom worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 23.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC purchased a new position in AlarmCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AlarmCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 356.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 28,552 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,022,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,324,000 after purchasing an additional 66,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher P. Marshall sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $857,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $32,170.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,941.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,398 shares of company stock valued at $6,878,350 in the last 90 days. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALRM opened at $49.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.97. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $62.02.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. AlarmCom had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. AlarmCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of AlarmCom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

