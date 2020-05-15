Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 663 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 72.2% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.76, for a total value of $1,511,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,348.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.14, for a total transaction of $666,484.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,567.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,924 shares of company stock valued at $7,467,653 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ISRG. Raymond James decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $570.00 to $510.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $572.50.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $517.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $500.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $550.71. The firm has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.91. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

