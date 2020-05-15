Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 64,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PDM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PDM has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.
NYSE PDM opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.75. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.75.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $137.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.05 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 34.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.
In other news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen purchased 5,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $80,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Swope acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $44,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,000 shares of company stock worth $153,420 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.
