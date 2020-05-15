Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 64,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PDM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

PDM has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

NYSE PDM opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.75. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.75.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $137.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.05 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 34.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

In other news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen purchased 5,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $80,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Swope acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $44,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,000 shares of company stock worth $153,420 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.