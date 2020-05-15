Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 63.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,743,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $331,685,000 after buying an additional 186,512 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $5,046,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,241,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,481,000 after buying an additional 16,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $108.35 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $66.29 and a 52 week high of $128.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.80. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $766.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

