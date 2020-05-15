Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 2,374 Shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth $2,046,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 16,240 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,171,000 after acquiring an additional 26,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter.

JCOM stock opened at $71.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.92. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.75. J2 Global Inc has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $104.57.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.36 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J2 Global Inc will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other J2 Global news, CEO Vivek Shah purchased 13,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.74 per share, for a total transaction of $998,077.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 650,956 shares in the company, valued at $48,652,451.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Ross sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $249,548.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,675.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on JCOM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on J2 Global in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on J2 Global from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on J2 Global in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on J2 Global from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on J2 Global from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

