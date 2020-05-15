Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James downgraded S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $290.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.75.

S&P Global stock opened at $300.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $312.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

