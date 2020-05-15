Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,383 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,403 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.19.

Comcast stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $164.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

