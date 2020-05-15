Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 12.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 2,231.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 174,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,085,000 after purchasing an additional 167,194 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $491,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total value of $1,640,461.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,993 shares in the company, valued at $16,472,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,261 shares of company stock worth $2,142,434. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on QRVO. Summit Insights upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.74.

Shares of QRVO opened at $98.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.29 and a 200-day moving average of $99.45. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.14. Qorvo Inc has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $122.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. Qorvo had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $787.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

