Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of AeroVironment worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 21,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at about $429,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAV opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.21. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 6.48.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $61.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.83 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on AeroVironment from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AeroVironment from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.80.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

