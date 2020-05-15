Alps Advisors Inc. Has $1.07 Million Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of ImmunoGen worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $4.13 on Friday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.07.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IMGN. Zacks Investment Research raised ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

In other ImmunoGen news, VP Craig Barrows sold 16,492 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $82,295.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 145,275 shares in the company, valued at $724,922.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 55,222 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $275,557.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,542.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,952 shares of company stock worth $460,322 over the last 90 days. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ImmunoGen Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

