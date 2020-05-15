Alps Advisors Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stake in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 52.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,754 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIV. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,402,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AIV opened at $33.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average is $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.68.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.15 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is 65.60%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIV. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John E. Bezzant sold 25,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $1,286,961.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,353.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,429 shares of company stock valued at $2,209,012. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

