Alps Advisors Inc. Has $850,000 Stock Position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 39.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,122 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $11.40 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.45.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 26.98%. The company had revenue of $149.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.06.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.