Alps Advisors Inc. Has $884,000 Position in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,849 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in CommVault Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in CommVault Systems by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in CommVault Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $35.71 on Friday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.26 and a 1 year high of $51.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.51, a PEG ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.51.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on CommVault Systems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CommVault Systems from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut CommVault Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CommVault Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

