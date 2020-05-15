Alps Advisors Inc. Has $927,000 Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 64.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,292 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,712,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,620,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,071,000 after buying an additional 1,807,278 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,634,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,659,000 after buying an additional 593,770 shares in the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 972,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,693,000 after buying an additional 548,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,883,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Smita Conjeevaram bought 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.43 per share, for a total transaction of $69,002.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $236,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $5,859,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,001 shares of company stock valued at $142,541. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $54.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day moving average of $56.29. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $66.74.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

