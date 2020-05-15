Alps Advisors Inc. Has $954,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 68.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 820 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.3% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 6.5% during the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.6% during the first quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 4,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,352.66, for a total transaction of $41,932.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,626.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total transaction of $85,258.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 465,509 shares of company stock worth $30,945,946. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

GOOG stock opened at $1,356.13 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $921.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,243.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1,327.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

