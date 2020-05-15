Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,228,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,755 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in DexCom by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,885 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 20,374 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total value of $5,395,442.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.83, for a total transaction of $162,340.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,147 shares of company stock valued at $28,081,380. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $278.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $305.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $288.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub upgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.36.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $403.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $310.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.74. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.63 and a twelve month high of $428.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.34 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.