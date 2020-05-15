Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,526 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of Frequency Therapeutics worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $49,812,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,289,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,662,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,383,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,547,000. Institutional investors own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

FREQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Frequency Therapeutics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

In related news, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $67,455.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,009,722.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 5,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $79,220.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,959,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,199 shares of company stock valued at $714,304.

Shares of FREQ opened at $16.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average is $18.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.24 million and a P/E ratio of -7.42. Frequency Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $28.78.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

