Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MS. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,000.00. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,420. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS opened at $37.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.21. The firm has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MS. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Societe Generale raised Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

