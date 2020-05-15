Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 43,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RNST. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Renasant in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Renasant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

In related news, Director Richard Heyer purchased 2,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,287 shares in the company, valued at $695,294.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Foy acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.66 per share, with a total value of $30,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,796.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,000 shares of company stock worth $99,320 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNST opened at $20.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.36. Renasant Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $36.94.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $144.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.70 million. Renasant had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Renasant Corp. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

