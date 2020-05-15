Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 107,975 Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 107,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Hope Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,813,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,530,000 after purchasing an additional 298,352 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,469,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,416,000 after purchasing an additional 34,809 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,425,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,900,000 after acquiring an additional 555,164 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,402,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,116,000 after acquiring an additional 135,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. Hope Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.73.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $132.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

