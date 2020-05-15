Alps Advisors Inc. Raises Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 72.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 554.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $894,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,088.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,201.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,067 shares of company stock worth $12,434,814. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEP. Bank of America lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $78.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $104.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.17. The company has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.38.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

