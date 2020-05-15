Alps Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 75.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALGN. ValuEngine downgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Align Technology from $275.00 to $258.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Align Technology from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $206.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.88 and a 1 year high of $334.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.34.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.27). Align Technology had a return on equity of 107.18% and a net margin of 78.42%. The firm had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

