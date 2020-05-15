Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,899 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Best Buy by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 869 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $80,136.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,296.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly sold 8,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $489,300.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 489,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,844,627.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,602 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,169 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $77.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.59 and a 200 day moving average of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $91.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BBY. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Nomura Securities raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.40.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

