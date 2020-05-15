Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,596 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 442.6% in the 4th quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 29,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 23,659 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in CyrusOne by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at $1,013,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in CyrusOne by 683.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

In other news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Klayko sold 5,515 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $405,904.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,142. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CONE. ValuEngine raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $70.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.73, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.43. CyrusOne Inc has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $79.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.36.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 55.10%.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.