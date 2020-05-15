Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 1,002 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $472,627,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Lam Research by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,249,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,429,000 after purchasing an additional 585,366 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 53,842.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 542,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,109,000 after buying an additional 541,116 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 583,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,701,000 after buying an additional 334,943 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 446.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 359,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,231,000 after buying an additional 294,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Lam Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $368.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura increased their price target on Lam Research from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lam Research from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.68.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $269.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $171.04 and a 1 year high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

