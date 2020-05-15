Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 2,833 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,377,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $58,651,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $25,800,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 406,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,530,000 after purchasing an additional 154,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 210,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,155,000 after purchasing an additional 136,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James downgraded CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

NYSE:COR opened at $120.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.16 and its 200 day moving average is $114.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.49, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $90.07 and a 52-week high of $126.40.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 32.98% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $147.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.69%.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $170,371.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,471.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John David Thompson sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $40,239.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,968.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,660,918 shares of company stock worth $314,741,702 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

