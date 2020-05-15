Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 824 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 345.9% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 453.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 4,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $316,461.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $767,801.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,948,808.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,467 shares of company stock valued at $8,654,372 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on TransUnion from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

Shares of TRU opened at $72.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $101.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.25 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.71%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

