Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 9,601 Shares of Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,601 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KURA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 653,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 437,182 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Kura Oncology by 52.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,606,000 after acquiring an additional 419,582 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 10.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,612,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,997,000 after acquiring an additional 238,233 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its position in Kura Oncology by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,241,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,327,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $2,195,000. 85.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KURA. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub lowered Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Kura Oncology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

NASDAQ:KURA opened at $14.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $666.11 million, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 2.28. Kura Oncology Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 15.19 and a current ratio of 15.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.70.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). Research analysts predict that Kura Oncology Inc will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Kura Oncology Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.