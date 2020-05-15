ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALSMY. Goldman Sachs Group raised ALSTOM/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ALSTOM/ADR in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ALSTOM/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ALSTOM/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ALSTOM/ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Shares of ALSTOM/ADR stock opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51. ALSTOM/ADR has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About ALSTOM/ADR

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

