alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) PT Set at €14.50 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.49 ($16.85) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €19.30 ($22.44) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.40 ($15.58) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.40) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. alstria office REIT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €16.34 ($19.00).

ETR:AOX opened at €12.30 ($14.30) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €13.35 and a 200-day moving average price of €15.94. alstria office REIT has a 12 month low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a 12 month high of €15.24 ($17.72). The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98.

alstria office REIT Company Profile

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

