AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.90

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 1032019 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABEV shares. HSBC lowered AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $4.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.97.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. AMBEV S A/S had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABEV. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

About AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

